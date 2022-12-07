‘Don’t Say Gay’ Florida lawmaker indicted on fraud charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday said Harding illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. Harding is a Republican who became nationally know this year over his sponsorship of a Florida law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate. Harding did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

