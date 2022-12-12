GM joint venture gets $2.5B loan to build battery plants

NEW YORK (AP) — A joint venture between General Motors and South Korean battery company LG Energy Solution has closed on a $2.5 billion federal loan to help finance three lithium-ion battery cell plants in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan. The Department of Energy awarded the loan to the venture, which is called Ultium Cells. The loan is part of a government program designed to address the growing need for batteries for electric vehicles. It’s expected to create about 11,000 jobs. The loan was first announced in July.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.