South Korea extends restrictions on travelers from China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will continue to restrict the entry of short-term travelers from China through the end of February over concerns that the spread of COVID-19 in that country may worsen following the Lunar New Year’s holidays. South Korea had stopped issuing most short-term visas at its consulates in China in early January. It did so after the virus surged in China late last year and the government there abruptly lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions. South Korea and other countries are worried the surge could create new variants of the coronavirus. In retaliation to Seoul’s move, China also suspended South Korean short-term visa applications.

