Self-driving semis focus of California rules, legislation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The future of the nation’s nearly $900 billion trucking industry could be shaped in California. State regulators are seeking information to write new rules for the testing and use of self-driving semitrucks. Meanwhile, labor unions are asking the state Legislature to pass a law that they say will protect their jobs. Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry on Monday announced a bill that would require autonomous semitrucks to have a human driver present. Representatives from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said autonomous semitrucks would be safer with a human driver to take over in case of an emergency. The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association says autonomous trucks already are safer and will benefit the economy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.