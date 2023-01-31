How Myanmar is faring 2 years after army ousted Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — Two years after Myanmar’s generals ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government, thousands of people have died in civil conflict and many more have been forced from their homes in a dire humanitarian crisis. The economy lags behind where it stood before the Feb. 1, 2021, military takeover compounded the country’s struggles with the pandemic. Human rights advocates say the military and security forces have carried out arbitrary arrests, torture and other abuses to quash dissent. Military leader Sen. Gen. Min Aung Hlaing on Tuesday accused opponents of army rule of trying to take power with “wrongful forcible means.” Suu Kyi, 77, is serving prison sentences totaling 33 years following politically tainted prosecutions brought by the military.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.