COVID-19 deaths straining some Florida hospital morgues

AP National News

By KELLI KENNEDY and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — One of Florida’s largest health networks is seeing the capacity of its hospital morgues strained amid a spike in seriously ill COVID-19 patients and a backup at funeral homes. While virus-related hospitalizations in the state recently started leveling off, the number of daily reported deaths is continuing to climb. The central Florida division of AdventHealth says it has to put more resources in place to store more bodies. The federal government says Florida hospitals have reported roughly 279 patients dying every day for the past week. A month ago, that figure stood at 52.