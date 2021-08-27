Judge strikes Seattle homelessness measure from ballot

AP National News

By GENE JOHNSON

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington state judge has struck a Seattle measure on homelessness from the November ballot even as the city remains mired in a long-term humanitarian crisis. King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer said Friday she and other voters might like what the measure’s proponents are trying to do, but it exceeds what can be accomplished through a local charter amendment. The so-called “Compassion Seattle” proposal would direct the city to provide 2,000 units of emergency or permanent housing within a year and require the city to ensure parks, playgrounds and sidewalks remain clear of encampments. The judge says it would conflict with state law and usurp the City Council’s power.