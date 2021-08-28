French health pass protesters rally for 7th week

AP National News

PARIS (AP) — Demonstrators opposed to France’s health pass took to the streets for a seventh Saturday of protests, but appeared to be less numerous than in past weeks. Up to 200 marches were planned around the country, four in Paris, gathering both those opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations and people denouncing France’s health pass. “Free France” and “Liberty” were common signs. Polls show that most French, however, back the health pass, which is required to enter many popular venues including restaurants, gyms and sports arenas. The pass shows its holder is fully vaccinated, or recovered from an infection or had a recent negative test. Health authorities say 64.5% of France’s population is fully vaccinated.