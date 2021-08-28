Injured in Haiti quake at high risk of infection, amputation

AP National News

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN and REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — Haitians continue to show up at hospitals seeking care for injuries two weeks after an earthquake battered their country. That delay in getting medical care has now placed many at high risk of infections and even amputations. Some delayed medical care because access is limited, while others favored natural remedies. A tropical storm and a hospital closure complicated care for come. The Aug. 14 earthquake killed at least 2,207 and injured 12,268 people. When another earthquake struck Haiti over a decade ago, a nonprofit group estimated the number of amputations between 2,000 and 4,000.