Extended power outages push Louisiana residents to leave

MARRERO, La. (AP) — As the power outages from Hurricane Ida have dragged on, many people have decided to get out of town until the lights come back on. While many have simply packed up their cars and hit the road, others don’t have a car or enough gas to make the trip on their own. Jefferson Parish officials set up a bus service to shuttle people to shelters in northern Louisiana. Wanzie Patterson was one of dozens of people gathered at a recreation center in a New Orleans suburb to board a bus to northern Louisiana with her two kids. She was preparing to go “wherever this bus takes us.”