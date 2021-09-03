Lawsuits begin as Texas GOP voting bill fight moves to court

AP National News

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Opponents of a sweeping Republican elections overhaul in Texas are suing Gov. Greg Abbott before he had even signed the changes into law. A broad coalition of voting rights attorneys, disability rights groups and faith-based organization filed lawsuits Friday over the far-reaching voting bill in Texas known as Senate Bill 1. The Legislature approved the law this week after Democrats ended months of protests that kept new limits on voting hours and other new restrictions from reaching Abbott sooner. Abbott says he’ll sign the law, which he could do in the coming days.