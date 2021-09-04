Suicide bombing at southwest Pakistan checkpoint kills 3
By ABDUL SATTAR
Associated Press
QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say a suicide bomber detonated his explosives near a security checkpoint in restive southwestern Pakistan, killing at least three paramilitary troops and wounding 15 others. A senior police officer said the attacker had walked toward the checkpoint Sunday manned by the paramilitary Frontier Corps on Quetta-Mastung Road, some 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province. He said body parts were found at a distance from the security post after the bombing. Some of the wounded were in critical condition and the death toll could rise. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack..
Comments