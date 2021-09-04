Tens of thousands protest for gay marriage in Switzerland

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands have protested in Switzerland for the legalization of same-sex marriage in the Alpine country. The protests Saturday in Zurich came ahead of a national referendum on Sept. 26 on the legalization of gay marriage, which has already been introduced in many other European countries including neighboring Germany, Austria and France. So far, same-sex couples in Switzerland can only get official approval for civil unions. If a majority votes for the legalization of same-sex marriage in Switzerland, this would also allow couple to adopt children. Lesbian couples would have easier access to sperm donations if they wanted to start a family and it would be easier for foreign partners to get Swiss citizenship.