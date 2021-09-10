California’s Newsom votes as recall against him nears end

AP National News

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has voted to keep himself in office as the recall against him comes to a close. Newsom cast his ballot Friday at an early voting center in Sacramento alongside his wife. The last day to vote is Tuesday, and at least a third of voters have already participated by mail. The Democratic governor needs support from a majority of voters to continue serving his first term. He is criticizing Republicans for insinuating there could be fraud in the eleciton and says he will accept the results either way.