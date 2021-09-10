Newsom campaign theme: Don’t let California become Texas

AP National News

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In the closing days of the recall effort that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, his campaign has found a familiar foil that’s as big as Texas. In fact, it is Texas. New Texas laws banning most abortions and restricting ways to vote are highlighted by Newsom and other Democrats as evidence of what a Republican governor could do in California should voters approve the recall. Newsom also says his GOP opponents will follow the lead of Texas, Florida and some other Republican-led states by rolling back mask and vaccine requirements. He has framed the issue as “a matter of life and death” for Californians. The final day to vote in the recall is Tuesday.