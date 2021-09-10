US gives 1st public look inside base housing Afghans

AP National News

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Report for America/Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration is giving the first public look inside a U.S. military base housing Afghans airlifted out of Afghanistan, amid questions about how the government is caring for the refugees and vetting them. The three-hour tour of Fort Bliss Army base in El Paso, Texas, was the first time the media has been granted broad access to one of the eight military installations where the evacuees are screened. The evacuees, among the last airlifted out of Afghanistan by the U.S. military, are being housed at the base while they undergo medical and security checks.