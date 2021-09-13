Norway’s center-left gains after vote; climate is key issue

AP National News

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The center-left bloc in Norway seems to have won Monday’s general election. That’s according to the first official projection, which shows that the ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, would lose power after a campaign dominated by climate change and the future of the Scandinavian country’s oil and gas exploration industry. With a projection based on a preliminary count of nearly 52% of the vote, the Labor Party and its two allies — the Socialist Left and the euroskeptic Center Party — are projected to take 88 of the Stortinget assembly’s 169 seats. The wealthy Scandinavian country is not member of the European Union.