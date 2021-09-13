Small plane crashes off Greek island, both on board dead

AP National News

ATHENS (AP) — Greek authorities say a small private plane has crashed into the sea off Greece’s Aegean Sea island of Samos, killing both people on board. State ERT TV said the victims were a man and a woman from Israel who had been planning to visit the island. There was no further information on their identities. The coast guard said wreckage of the plane was found following a search and rescue operation involving patrol vessels and fishing boats.