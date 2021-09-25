Lawyers to urge no restrictions for Reagan shooter Hinckley

AP National News

By BEN FINLEY

Associated Press

Lawyers for the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan are scheduled to argue in court that 66-year-old John Hinckley should be freed from restrictions placed on him after he moved out of a Washington hospital. John Hinckley moved to Williamsburg, Virginia, in 2016. Since then, a federal judge has required doctors to oversee Hinckley’s therapy and medication. He is barred from owning a gun and he can’t contact his victims. A 2020 risk assessment said Hinckley wouldn’t pose a danger if restrictions are lifted. But the U.S. government has opposed the idea. A Washington judge has scheduled a status conference on Monday to focus on the matter.