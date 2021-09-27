Pope recognizes errors as Mexico celebrates independence

AP National News

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s celebration of the 200th anniversary of its final independence from Spain has included a message from Pope Francis acknowledging the errors of the Roman Catholic Church in supporting the old order. The better known anniversary is the start of Mexico’s battle for independence on Sept. 16, 1810. But that uprising was largely defeated by the Spanish and their local royalist allies. Independence fighters continued a guerrilla war. But it wasn’t until a liberal government briefly took power in Spain in 1820 that conservatives in Mexico decided for independence. The joint troops marched into Mexico City on Sept. 27, 1821.