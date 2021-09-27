Racial alliances, rivalries on display in LA mayor’s race

AP National News

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles’ diversity is on display in the emerging race to replace two-term Mayor Eric Garcetti. Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass formally entered the contest Monday and could become the city’s first female and second Black mayor. She joins a growing field that includes city Councilman Kevin de Leon, a prominent Latino; Jessica Lall, who leads a downtown business group and is of Indian descent; and City Attorney Mike Feuer, who is Jewish. No single group dominates at the ballot box in nation’s second most populous city, so the candidates will be tasked with building coalitions across racial and ethnic lines.