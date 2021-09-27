With lunch invite, UN chief tries to restart Cyprus talks

AP National News

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Secretary-General Antonio Guterres hosted a lunch for the leaders of divided Cyprus in hopes of spurring a return to negotiations to reunite the Mediterranean island nation. Talks have been stalled since 2017. The United Nations didn’t comment immediately on the discussion but Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades called Monday’s meeting “creative.” Cyprus was divided into a breakaway Turkish Cypriot north and an internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south in 1974 following a Turkish invasion that was triggered by a coup aimed at union with Greece.