Biden dispatches Sullivan to meet China diplomat in Zurich

AP National News

By AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is dispatching White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan for talks with a senior Chinese foreign policy adviser. This comes as the two countries find themselves at odds on a variety of issues, including Taiwan and trade. The meeting is set for Wednesday in Zurich, Switzerland. On Monday, the White House criticized Beijing over several days of sustained military harassment against the self-ruled island of Taiwan. The National Security Council says the talks are to be a follow up on Biden’s call with President Xi Jinping last month as the administration continues to seek to “manage the competition” between the two countries.