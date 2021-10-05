FBI raids offices of New York City police sergeants union
By MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents on Tuesday raided the offices of a New York City police union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, whose bombastic leader has clashed repeatedly with city officials over his incendiary tweets and hard-line tactics. They also raised union president Ed Mullins’ Long Island home. An FBI spokesperson said agents searching the union’s Manhattan headquarters were “carrying out a law enforcement action in connection with an ongoing investigation.” The spokesperson said he could not give details of the investigation. Messages seeking comment were left with the union and Mullins.
