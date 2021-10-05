Third-party conservative challenges Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee

AP National News

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin is launching a campaign to challenge Republican Sen. Mike Lee in Utah. McMullin is a former CIA agent and congressional aide. He announced his third-party candidacy Tuesday in the conservative state where he made inroads with voters uncomfortable with then-candidate Donald Trump in 2016. He’s challenging Lee, a two-term incumbent who won office during the tea party movement. Lee was initially skeptical of Trump but later became a staunch ally of the president. His other challengers for 2022 include two Republican women: former state lawmaker Becky Edwards and former gubernatorial spokeswoman Ally Isom.