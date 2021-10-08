Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

AP National News

By MICHELLE R. SMITH, SCOTT BAUER and MIKE CATALINI

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — An investigation by The Associated Press has found that a vocal group of chiropractors has become an influential force in stirring up anti-vaccine misinformation during the pandemic. Some of them have been lobbying against vaccine mandates and capitalizing on the pandemic by sowing fear and mistrust of COVID-19 vaccines. An anti-vaccine convention in Wisconsin attended by people from around the country was organized by chiropractors, and those who attended were allowed to earn continuing education credits in 10 states. Most members of the profession are pro-vaccine and focus their work on traditional efforts like spinal adjustments. But anti-vaccine chiropractors have taken an outsized and vocal role in spreading misinformation about masks and immunizations.