Germany probes far-right incidents in military guard unit

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s defense ministry says a company of the military’s guard battalion has been suspended from official duty amid an investigation of initiation rituals, suspected sexual abuse and far-right activity. A ministry spokesperson said Friday the internal investigation covers “several dozen” soldiers. He says the alleged incidents came to light as a result of reports by fellow battalion members. He didn’t provide details of the alleged incidents. The guard battalion provides military honors during state visits and other formal events, and has nearly 1,000 members. German officials have said they are determined to root out right-wing extremism in the military.