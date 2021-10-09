Allen West, Texas GOP gubernatorial hopeful, has COVID-19

AP National News

GARLAND, Texas (AP) — A tea party firebrand who is running for the Republican nomination for governor of Texas says he has received monoclonal antibody injections after being diagnosed with COVID-19 pneumonia. Allen West announced on Twitter Saturday that he also expects to be hospitalized and that his wife has also received monoclonal antibodies. According to his Twitter account, Allen West did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. West is a former Texas Republican Party chair and Florida congressman. He announced in July that he would challenge Republican Gov. Greg Abbot, who is running for a third term and has been endorsed by Donald Trump.