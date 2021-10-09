Germany, France say Poland is obligated to respect EU rules

AP National News

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The German and French foreign ministers have issued a joint statement saying that Poland has both a moral and legal obligation to respect the common rules of the European Union. The ministers published their statement late Friday in reaction to a Polish constitutional court ruling this week that challenged the supremacy of EU laws. The court held Thursday that the Polish Constitution has primacy over EU laws in some cases. Some European leaders fear the ruling could bring legal chaos to the bloc. Poland’s main opposition leader called on Poles to defend their EU membership in protests planned for Sunday evening in Warsaw and other Polish cities.