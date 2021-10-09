Green leader: ‘Long way’ to go in talks to form German govt

AP National News

BERLIN (AP) — A leader of one of the three parties holding talks on forming a new German government says the discussions have “a long way to go” and will have to bridge significant policy differences. The center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats held their first round of talks Thursday on a possible coalition. If they succeed, the alliance would send outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc into opposition after her 16 years leading Europe’s biggest economy. More talks are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. One of the Greens’ two leaders told Deutschlandfunk radio in an interview broadcast Saturday, “We have a long way to go, and it will get very arduous.”