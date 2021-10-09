More than 100 dead or missing after boat accident in Congo

AP National News

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Officials say more than 100 people are dead or missing after a boat accident earlier this week on the Congo River in the country’s northwest. Local authorities and survivors say the tragedy took place near the town of Bumba in the northwestern province of Mongala, where nine carved out canoes were attached to each other and overturned after being filled beyond safe capacity. Mongala’s provincial minister of transport and communications Jose Misiso says at least 61 bodies have been recovered and 30 survivors found.