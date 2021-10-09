New river of lava threatens even more buildings on La Palma

AP National News

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A new lava flow has belched out from the La Palma volcano, and it threatens to spread more destruction on the Atlantic Ocean island where molten rock streams have already engulfed over 1,000 buildings. The partial collapse of the volcanic cone overnight sent a new lava stream Saturday heading toward the western shore of the island. Authorities says no new evacuations are required in addition to the 6,000 people who already fled their homes following the Sept. 19 eruption. Police let residents whose homes could now be in danger make trips to save what they could. Trucks entered the volcanic exclusion zone empty and left loaded with belongings.