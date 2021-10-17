Fire erupts at Kuwait oil refinery; minor injuries reported

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s state-owned oil company says a fire has erupted at a major oil refinery and left some workers with light injuries. However, some workers suffered from light burns and smoke inhalation. The blaze Monday at the key Mina al-Ahmadi oil refinery along Kuwait’s Persian Gulf coastline north of its border with Saudi Arabia did not affect production. The refinery now handles some 346,000 barrels a day barrels of oil a day to supply the domestic market primarily with gasoline and diesel. Kuwait, a nation home to 4.1 million people, is slightly smaller than the U.S. state of New Jersey. The nation has the world’s sixth-largest known oil reserves.