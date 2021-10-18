EXPLAINER: Why some fear a ‘Polexit’ from European Union
By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament. Leaders at a European Union summit are also expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by the Polish constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland’s nationalist government fear that the court’s ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or an exit from the 27-nation EU. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Poland’s departure from the bloc is unlikely but the government’s friction with EU leaders is real.
Comments