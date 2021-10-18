Skip to Content
AP National News
EXPLAINER: Why some fear a ‘Polexit’ from European Union

By VANESSA GERA
Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament. Leaders at a European Union summit are also expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by the Polish constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland’s nationalist government fear that the court’s ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or an exit from the 27-nation EU. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Poland’s departure from the bloc is unlikely but the government’s friction with EU leaders is real.

