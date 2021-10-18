Texas sued as GOP closes in on passing redrawn US House maps

By ACACIA CORONADO and PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Minority rights groups are suing Texas over proposed new voting maps that they say thwart the political strength of the state’s booming Latino population. The lawsuit filed Monday in federal court comes even before the Texas Legislature has given final passage to maps that sort the state’s 30 million residents into new political districts for the next decade. Texas added nearly 4 million people over the last decade. Most of than half of those new residents are Latino. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to sign off on the new maps, which must reach his desk by Tuesday.