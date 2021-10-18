Trial opens of alleged killers of Dutch reporter De Vries

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The trial has opened of two men charged with murder in the killing of Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries. The journalist was gunned down in the center of Amsterdam on July 6 in a brazen attack that sent shockwaves through the Netherlands. Dutch police say the suspected gunman is a 21-year-old Dutch man, while a 35-year-old Polish man is accused of being the getaway driver. They both were arrested shortly after De Vries was shot on an Amsterdam street after making one of his regular appearances on a Dutch television show. He died nine days later. Monday’s preliminary hearing is expected to hear a summary of the investigation so far and possible requests for further investigations from the suspects’ lawyers.