FBI at Russian oligarch’s home for ‘law enforcement’ action

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents have conducted “law enforcement activity” at a Washington mansion owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. An agency spokesperson says FBI agents were at the housed to carry out “court-authorized law enforcement activity.” Officials would not provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding their presence or any information about potential investigations involving Deripaska. The wealthy Russian who made his money in the aluminum business is a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was also mentioned multiple times in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on interference in the 2016 presidential election.