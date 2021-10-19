McCain book shares why she left ‘toxic’ times at ‘The View’

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative firebrand Meghan McCain says she decided to leave “The View” the day after she returned from maternity leave last winter when colleague Joy Behar said ‘I did not miss you’ during a political argument. In the book “Bad Republican,” McCain describes crying and vomiting after the incident and says she hasn’t spoken offstage with Behar since. The two were frequent political foils on the air, and on that January show, Behar appeared upset that McCain had interrupted her. A spokeswoman for “The View” said Tuesday that Behar had no plans to comment. There was no immediate comment from “The View” about the book.