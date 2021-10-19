Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx looks back at lean, driving years

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Before he was a rock god, he sold lightbulbs. Before he shouted at the devil, he shouted at his mom. Before he was Nikki Sixx, he was Franklin Feranna. The Mötley Crüe co-founder and bassist looks back at his formative years in his new autobiography “The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx,” revealing family secrets and the origins of his drive to succeed. Sixx was mostly raised by his grandparents, and they instilled in him a fierce work ethic. He worked hard — on potato farms, in steel manufacturing, rug cleaning, being a janitor, selling light bulbs. The book is out Tuesday.