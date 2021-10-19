They survived Paris terror attack to face agony, doubt

Dozens of survivors from the Bataclan concert hall in Paris have testified for more than two weeks in a specially designed courtroom about the Islamic State group’s attacks on Nov. 13, 2015. They stand just a few steps away from 14 men accused in the attacks that were the deadliest in modern France. The testimony marks the first time many survivors are describing and learning what exactly happened that night at the Bataclan. They say each speaker helps fill in the pieces of a puzzle. For most it is their first public reckoning. In all 130 people died that night across Paris. Ninety of them were at the Bataclan. Hundreds more were injured in body and mind.