AP National News
Published 8:49 AM

Amherst College drops admissions edge for children of alumni

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Amherst College says it will no longer give admissions preference to the children of alumni. The liberal arts college announced Wednesday that it’s dropping legacy admissions to create a fairer admissions system and to promote diversity on campus. Amherst President Biddy Martin said the shift will make the school accessible to more students, regardless of their financial background or family connections. Activists have called on colleges to end the practice in recent years, saying it reinforces class and racial inequities. Amherst was among more than 30 schools targeted by a recent nationwide campaign to boycott donations until the schools end legacy admissions.

