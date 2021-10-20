David Byrne says audiences seem ‘thrilled’ to be in theater

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — As he brings “American Utopia” back to Broadway following the pandemic pause, David Byrne says it’s evident how thrilled people are simply to be enjoying live entertainment again. He’s also noticed that his audience seems a little younger and more diverse than before shutdown. He attributes some of this to Spike Lee’s film of the show. Byrne has adjusted his monologues slightly to fit the times. But the bulk of the show — his music performed joyously by a troupe of barefoot musicians and dancers working completely wirelessly, has not changed. “American Utopia” is playing the St. James Theatre.