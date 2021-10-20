Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:25 AM

EU chief says key to energy crisis is pushing Green Deal

KTVZ

By RAF CASERT
Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top official exhorts the 27 member nations to wean themselves off natural gas not only to speed the transition to clean energy but also to make the bloc a more independent player in the world. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday on the eve of an EU summit centering on the energy crisis that the bloc imports 90% of its gas. Much of it comes from strategic rival Russia. Von der Leyen said that “this makes us vulnerable.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content