EU Parliament tries to force commission to act on Poland

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament says it’s preparing legal action against the EU’s executive arm for failing to use its big guns following a Polish court decision that challenged the 27-nation bloc’s legal order. A Parliament statement Wednesday said its president has asked legal services to prepare a lawsuit against the European Commission for its failure to apply a mechanism designed to protect the rule of law through cutting funds to member states. The statement didn’t mention a specific country. But it was published a day after EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clashed with Poland’s prime minister over the rule of law in a debate with MEPs. Poland joined the EU in 2004.