Published 8:45 AM

FDA official: Booster announcements coming Wednesday

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators expect to rule Wednesday on authorizing booster doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. That’s according to a Food and Drug Administration official at a government meeting. The decision is expected to include allowing the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster doses among the three U.S. manufacturers — Pfizer, Moderna and J&J. Last week, the FDA’s panel of independent experts unanimously recommended broadening the booster campaign to include recipients of the Moderna and J&J vaccines. The FDA is not required to follow the group’s advice, though it generally does. The booster recommendations won’t become official until after the CDC’s director affirms the details.

Associated Press

