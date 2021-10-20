Fuel price hike worsens Lebanon’s tough living conditions

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state news agency reports the government has raised the price of fuel by about 25%. That effectively removes all subsidies on fuel products and prices them at market rate amid a worsening economic crisis. The new increase Wednesday brings the price of 20 liters (5 gallons) of 98-octane gasoline to 312,700 Lebanese pounds — almost half the monthly minimum wage. The spike also affects cooking gas and diesel fuel used for heating, portending a chilly winter ahead. The increase sparked limited protests in northern Lebanon and calls for an increase in the minimum wage. Living conditions continue to deteriorate as Lebanon slides further into an economic crisis.