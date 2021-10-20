Israel announces 3,000 new work permits for Gazans

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel says it will increase the number of Palestinian workers it permits to enter its territory from the Gaza Strip. COGAT, the Israeli defense body in charge of Palestinian civilian affairs, said an additional 3,000 Gazans will be allowed into Israel, bringing the total of recently announced new permits to 10,000. Israel and Hamas fought a brutal war in May, their fourth major conflagration since 2008. Hamas has demanded the easing of the blockade as part of an informal cease-fire brokered by Egypt. Israel has lifted some restrictions since the end of the 11-day May war while warning that any broader easing depends on continued calm.