Jill Biden speaks candidly about challenges of her role

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden is speaking candidly about the challenges of her job as first lady. She was at a Washington event for the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy at the Kennedy Center. Biden offered tribute to the late Barbara Bush, who was first lady from 1989 to 1993, and praised Bush’s ability to handle controversy with grace. Biden said she’s learned that “there are times when the role of first lady pushes you to show up, even when it’s uncomfortable.” Biden says that although she visited the White House as the vice president’s wife, “there’s nothing that can prepare you to be first lady.”