Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:10 PM

Judge denies police union’s effort to recuse her from case

KTVZ

By DON BABWIN
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — A judge who ordered the president of the Chicago police officers’ union to stop encouraging his members to disobey the city’s COVID-19 mandate will remain on the case. The union filed a motion asking Cook County Judge Cecilia Horan to recuse herself because of her former law firm’s involvement in a task force that helped craft a consent decree aimed at overhauling the police force a few years ago. But Horan denied the motion, saying she was unaware the firm was involved with the consent decree, which was widely criticized by the union. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content