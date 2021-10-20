Maldives minister: Failure to limit warming a death sentence

By KRISHAN FRANCIS and ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldives’ environment minister says a failure to limit global warming could mean a “death sentence” for small island nations, including the end of their livelihoods and cultures. Ahead of a key U.N climate summit known as COP26 that starts in Scotland on Oct. 31, Aminath Shauna says she hopes the world will commit to large-scale and rapid actions to limit warming. She also hopes rich nations will fulfil their promise to spend $100 billion annually to help poorer nations cope with the impact of climate change and switch to cleaner energy. The Maldives is among the most vulnerable countries to climate change, with its islands averaging just a meter (3.3 feet) above sea level.